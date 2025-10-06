2 FIRs filed against Bandu Andekar, family for illegal hoardings

The city police have registered two FIRs against Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar and his family members for allegedly installing illegal hoardings in Nana Peth. The cases were registered at Samarth Police Station on Friday. The action is part of an ongoing crackdown on unauthorised establishments owned by the Andekar family across Nana Peth, which, according to authorities, pose safety risks and clutter public spaces. (HT)

According to the police, the accused installed hoardings without necessary permissions, violating civic and legal norms related to outdoor advertising. The action is part of an ongoing crackdown on unauthorised establishments owned by the Andekar family across Nana Peth, which, according to authorities, pose safety risks and clutter public spaces.

Registered on the basis of a complaint by Pune Municipal Corporation officials, the FIRs name Bandu Andekar and his son Krushna Andekar, former corporator Laxmi Udaykant Andekar, Shivam Udaykant, Abhishekh Udaykant Andekar, Shivraj Udaykant Andekar, Sonali Vanraj Andekar, and Priyanka Krushna Andekar as the accused for putting up two unauthorised hoardings in Inamdar Complex area.

“An investigation is underway and further legal proceedings will follow based on evidence collected,” said senior police inspector Umesh Gitte of Samarth Police Station.