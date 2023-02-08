2 maids steal 16 lakh from employers’ home, case registered

The Pune police have registered a case against two maids for stealing ₹16 lakh cash from employers’ home in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city, said officials on Wednesday.

According to officials, the robbery took place between November 2 and 5, 2022 at the employer’s home in Lunkad Sky Lounge, Kalyani Nagar.

According to the complaint filed by Raksha Khinwsar, the family had hired two female maids, Varsha Khandagale and Kamalbai Jamage. They both quit their jobs on November 20 and December 2 respectively.

Ravindra Alekar, assistant police inspector said, “Both maids coordinated the robbery and took ₹16 lakh cash from a black sack which was kept in the bedroom. By the time the employer realised that the cash was missing, both maids had left their jobs. Hence, there was delay in registering the case.”

The Yerawada police have a launched a probe and are also analysing CCTV footage.

A case under sections 381(Theft by servant) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Yerawada police station. No arrests have been made yet.