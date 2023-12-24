close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 20 vehicles gutted in fire at Pimpri

20 vehicles gutted in fire at Pimpri

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 24, 2023 10:36 PM IST

A major fire in Pimpri, India, destroyed around twenty vehicles and caused extensive damage to nearby houses. No casualties were reported.

As many as twenty vehicles were reportedly gutted in a major fire in Vitthalnagar Colony in Pimpri at around 2 am on Sunday. No loss of life was reported during the incident, which caused extensive damage to nearby houses. According to the fire brigade, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained till late on Sunday evening. Vitthalnagar Colony chairman Raju Kurhade alerted the PCMC fire brigade about the incident after which firefighters swung into action and arrived at the spot to douse the flames.

The incident was reported at Vitthalnagar Colony in Pimpri at around 2 am on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported at Vitthalnagar Colony in Pimpri at around 2 am on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Fire brigade personnel from Bhosari, Chikhali, and Moshi sub-fire stations rushed to the spot.

“Two lines of four hose pipes were used to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. However, twenty vehicles were severely damaged as the fire spread rapidly across the area. The fire officers ensured that no individuals were trapped on the top floors,” said sub-fire officer Vinayak Nale, in charge of the operation.

