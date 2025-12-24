201 drunk drivers booked in 3-day traffic drive

In a bid to curb road accidents and enhance public safety, city traffic police booked 201 motorists during a special three-day drive targeting drunk driving. The campaign, conducted between December 19 and December 21 across the city, focused on motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol, particularly during late-night hours and weekends when accident cases tend to rise. The Traffic Department has intensified preparations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during year-end celebrations, as large crowds and increased vehicular movement are expected across the city. (HT)

Traffic police set up 30 checkpoints at strategic locations across the city, stopping vehicles and conducting breath analyser tests. Those found violating the law were booked under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and faced strict penal action. Officials said the drive aimed not only to penalise offenders but also to send a strong message about the dangers of drunk driving.

DCP (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “Driving after consuming alcohol is a grave offence that puts the lives of motorists and other road users at serious risk. Such behaviour often results in fatal accidents, causing irreversible damage to families and society. The traffic department is committed to taking firm action to prevent such incidents and ensure safer roads for all citizens.”

Year-end celebrations

The Traffic Department has intensified preparations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during year-end celebrations, as large crowds and increased vehicular movement are expected across the city. With New Year’s Eve and related festivities approaching, the department has devised a comprehensive plan focusing on accident prevention, smooth traffic flow, and strict enforcement of traffic rules, particularly against drunk driving.

Dedicated special squads will be deployed on major arterial roads, highways, and busy chowks. These teams will carry out intensive drunk-and-drive checks using breath analysers, along with routine vehicle inspections. Multiple checkpoints will be set up at strategic locations, especially near nightlife hubs, party venues, and high-traffic areas. In addition, night patrolling will be increased to respond swiftly to emergencies and prevent congestion.

Commenting on the arrangements, DCP Jadhav said, “Year-end celebrations often see a surge in traffic violations, especially drunk driving, which poses a serious risk to public safety. We have deployed special squads across the city and strengthened night patrolling to deter violations. Driving under the influence is a serious offence, and strict action will be taken against anyone found endangering their own life or the lives of others. Our appeal to citizens is simple—celebrate responsibly, use public transport or designated drivers, and cooperate with traffic police personnel on duty.”