2019 rivals face off again in Shivajinagar

Pune: The Shivajinagar assembly constituency is once again at the centre of Pune's political spotlight, as sitting BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole faces Congress's Datta Bahirat in a tight rematch. In 2019, Shirole won narrowly by 5,124 votes, a victory credited to the Modi wave and a series of defections from Congress to BJP, yet Bahirat put up a formidable fight.

Both parties are preparing for a close battle. Shirole emphasised his engagement with local voters, saying, “We are reaching maximum voters and meeting with various localities. We are getting a positive response. Even in the last five years as an MLA, I did many works in this constituency.”

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is rallying behind Bahirat, hopeful for a “miracle” victory this time.

“Our candidate Bahirat is getting a good response. This time, there will be a miracle in this constituency, and we will secure a win,” stated MVA leader Nilesh Nikam.

2019 challenges revisited

In 2019, despite BJP’s advantage with the Modi wave and defections from senior Congress leaders like the late MLA Vinayak Nimhan, Anand Chajjed, and Mukari Algude, Bahirat kept the race close. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also cut into Congress’s vote share. Even in the recent Lok Sabha election, BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol led by a narrower margin in Shivajinagar than in other constituencies, highlighting the area’s competitive nature.

Reflecting on these factors, Congress insiders remain cautious.

“Our victory would be clear if there were no rebel candidate like Manish Anand,” said one Congress worker anonymously.

“In a close fight, every vote is crucial, and independents could make a difference, just like Vanchit did last time.”

Constituency dynamics and changing alliances

Shivajinagar spans key areas such as Deccan, FC Road, JM Road, Prabhat Road, Law College Road, Senapati Bapat Road, University Road, Model Colony, ICS Colony, Shivajinagar Gaothan, and parts of Khadki Cantonment, Bopodi, Aundh, and Bhau Patil Road. The constituency has a significant Maratha electorate—around 30%—which both parties are eyeing strategically amid Maharashtra’s complex caste dynamics.

For the BJP, a new strategic edge comes from Ajit Pawar’s recent alignment with the Maha Yuti, bringing his influence in parts of Shivajinagar to BJP’s advantage. Congress, on the other hand, hopes to regain ground in a seat once considered a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena and later the Congress before BJP’s 2014 win.

As the campaign intensifies, both parties are focusing on the shifting alliances, voter sentiment, and turnout, knowing that even a single factor—whether a potential rebel candidate or a key vote bank—could tip the scales.