close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 21-year-old held in Mundhwa for illegal possession of firearms

21-year-old held in Mundhwa for illegal possession of firearms

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 12, 2023 06:26 AM IST

During patrolling on Tuesday night, police got information that a suspected person from Tadiwala road was roaming in Mundhwa and carrying a county-made pistol

Pune city police arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mundhwa for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live rounds. The accused has been identified as Aditya Mahesh Chaudhari (21) resident of Tadiwala Road, who was apprehended on Tuesday.

Acting on the information, a team of Mundhwa laid the trap, and after confirming they arrested the suspects. (HT PHOTO)
Acting on the information, a team of Mundhwa laid the trap, and after confirming they arrested the suspects. (HT PHOTO)

During patrolling on Tuesday night, police got information that a suspected person from Tadiwala road was roaming in Mundhwa and carrying a county-made pistol.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Acting on the information, a team of Mundhwa laid the trap, and after confirming they arrested the suspects. The arrested individual is currently in police custody, where further investigation is underway to determine the origin of the firearm, potential connections to criminal networks, and the motive behind the illegal possession. Police are also exploring the possibility of any prior criminal history associated with the suspect.

The seized weapon and live round will undergo forensic analysis to gather additional information, aiding in the ongoing investigation.

A case was registered at Mundhwa police on Wednesday under sections 3(25) of the Firearms Act, sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam, and further investigation is underway.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out