21-year-old held in Mundhwa for illegal possession of firearms

Pune city police arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mundhwa for illegal possession of a country-made pistol and live rounds. The accused has been identified as Aditya Mahesh Chaudhari (21) resident of Tadiwala Road, who was apprehended on Tuesday. Acting on the information, a team of Mundhwa laid the trap, and after confirming they arrested the suspects. (HT PHOTO)

During patrolling on Tuesday night, police got information that a suspected person from Tadiwala road was roaming in Mundhwa and carrying a county-made pistol.

Acting on the information, a team of Mundhwa laid the trap, and after confirming they arrested the suspects. The arrested individual is currently in police custody, where further investigation is underway to determine the origin of the firearm, potential connections to criminal networks, and the motive behind the illegal possession. Police are also exploring the possibility of any prior criminal history associated with the suspect.

The seized weapon and live round will undergo forensic analysis to gather additional information, aiding in the ongoing investigation.

A case was registered at Mundhwa police on Wednesday under sections 3(25) of the Firearms Act, sections 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam, and further investigation is underway.

