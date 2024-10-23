22.90 lakh cash seizure from car in Manjari  

A static surveillance team (SST) appointed by the district election officer seized unaccounted cash worth ₹22.90 lakhs from a car on Monday. The vehicle, with registration number MH 42 BJ 9811, was intercepted at Manjari Phata on Solapur Road at 4 pm. The ongoing drive against unaccounted cash and other inducements aims to prevent the misuse of financial resources during the electoral process, they added. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The cash was found with Bhaktumal Nevadmal Sukheja, a 68-year-old resident of Siddhatek Road in Daund, who claims to be a foodgrain trader and owner of Anil Trading Company. Sukheja, on being questioned stated that he was on his way to deposit the money in a bank at Market Yard. However, the authorities have apprised the Income Tax and GST departments to investigate the matter further.

According to the district election office, the seizure is part of the Election Commission’s ongoing efforts to curb the influence of money power in the upcoming elections. With the assembly elections scheduled on November 20, SST action shows the ECI’s commitment to check misuse of cash and inducement during elections, SST officials said. The ongoing drive against unaccounted cash and other inducements aims to prevent the misuse of financial resources during the electoral process, they added.