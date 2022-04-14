235 feeders under load shedding in Pune district

PUNE At least 235 feeders in Pune district are under load shedding and the power outage is two to three hours as the state continues to reel under power outage.

“Currently, load shedding is in a few parts of Manchar and Rajgurunagar. Load shedding is taking place along the power line where people have not paid their bills. The load shedding in Pune district is less than in other parts as people have paid bills,” said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) PRO from rural Pune.

“The feeders are divided into categories including A, B, C, D, E, F, G1, G2 and G3 and generally, load shedding takes place on the G1 to G3 feeders (where people have not paid bills or more power has been utilised),” said MSEDCL PRO from rural Pune. The power outage is more in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra.

The electricity shortage continues to hassle the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as Nitin Raut, Maharashtra energy minister, has asked the rural development department and urban development department of the state to clear the pending dues of ₹9,000 crore.

“I urge two state government departments (rural development department and urban development department) to pay the dues of ₹9,000 crore that are pending towards the state power utility. A few officers are demanding reduction of late billing charges but we cannot reduce late billing charges for government offices. If we do that, we have to do it for our other consumers. I urge the state government to rethink and pay the dues at earliest,” said Raut. The weak financial condition of MSEDCL is one of the main reasons for imposing load shedding in the state.

With temperatures rising, the demand for power has reached nearly 29,000 MW and the state is facing a shortage of 3000 MW.

“The condition of coal is the same in the last six months where we are consuming whatever we are getting. We do not manage to store it. Since the load has increased, load shedding is taking place and that too for only two to three hours in most parts. Soon, the situation will improve,” said Mahesh Aaple, chief PRO, Mahagenco.