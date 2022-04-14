235 feeders under load shedding in Pune district
PUNE At least 235 feeders in Pune district are under load shedding and the power outage is two to three hours as the state continues to reel under power outage.
“Currently, load shedding is in a few parts of Manchar and Rajgurunagar. Load shedding is taking place along the power line where people have not paid their bills. The load shedding in Pune district is less than in other parts as people have paid bills,” said the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) PRO from rural Pune.
“The feeders are divided into categories including A, B, C, D, E, F, G1, G2 and G3 and generally, load shedding takes place on the G1 to G3 feeders (where people have not paid bills or more power has been utilised),” said MSEDCL PRO from rural Pune. The power outage is more in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra.
The electricity shortage continues to hassle the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as Nitin Raut, Maharashtra energy minister, has asked the rural development department and urban development department of the state to clear the pending dues of ₹9,000 crore.
“I urge two state government departments (rural development department and urban development department) to pay the dues of ₹9,000 crore that are pending towards the state power utility. A few officers are demanding reduction of late billing charges but we cannot reduce late billing charges for government offices. If we do that, we have to do it for our other consumers. I urge the state government to rethink and pay the dues at earliest,” said Raut. The weak financial condition of MSEDCL is one of the main reasons for imposing load shedding in the state.
With temperatures rising, the demand for power has reached nearly 29,000 MW and the state is facing a shortage of 3000 MW.
“The condition of coal is the same in the last six months where we are consuming whatever we are getting. We do not manage to store it. Since the load has increased, load shedding is taking place and that too for only two to three hours in most parts. Soon, the situation will improve,” said Mahesh Aaple, chief PRO, Mahagenco.
-
Man kills minor girlfriend after blackmailing her, ends life later
Palghar: A 21-year-old male college student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after killing hShah's'minor neighbour inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police registered a case of accidental death after Shah's body was found on the tracks. Shah's parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Yogi Adityanath also said every individual and democratic country across the world revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Babasaheb always emphasized Indianness,” Yogi said. “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world reveres Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal,” the chief minister said.
-
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
-
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
-
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics