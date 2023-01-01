23-year-old dies in a road accident near Dari pool

A 23-year-old youth from Satara district was crushed to death under a container near Dari pool on Saturday night, said police.

According to the police, two youths who were on the two-wheeler were on their way to Jambhulwadi when a truck rammed into their bike, killing one. The deceased has been identified as Omkar Santaji Pawar from Oglewadi in Karad.

The complaint was lodged by his friend Abhijeet Shivaji Bambgrekar (28)

S Deshmukh ,police sub-inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police station said, “At around 11:15 pm an over speeding container (MH46, BB2677) rammed their motorcycle. Pawar died due to head injuries, while the complainant suffered injuries to his left leg.”

A case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (Causing death by negligence) 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station