246 runaway children rescued, reunited with parents by RPF

PUNE: In the last 11 months, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police at Pune railway station under “Operation Nanhe Farishte” have managed to rescue and reunite with their parents as many as 246 children who had run away from their homes for some reason or other. Of the 246 children rescued and reunited with their parents, 211 are boys while the remaining 35 are girls. In the last 11 months, RPF police at Pune railway station under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ have rescued and reunited 246 runaway children with their parents. (HT FILE)

A senior RPF official from the Pune RPF said, “Many children run away from home in search of a better life in the city or due to disputes and family problems. The RPF is implementing ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ to rescue these children who land at Pune railway station. Trained RPF personnel search for the children and understand their problems. They counsel the children and reunite them with their parents. Such children are sent back safely to their homes by contacting their parents or relatives.”

Apart from being entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the safety of railway- passengers and property and passenger areas, the RPF police have been tasked with rescuing children under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’.

During the period from January to November 2024, a total of 1,099 children including 740 boys and 359 girls, were rescued and reunited with their families in coordination with the RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) of the central railway (CR), other frontline railway personnel, and NGOs such as ‘Childline’.