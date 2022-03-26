Home / Cities / Pune News / 24x7 water project: PMC unable to set up 9 water tanks over land acquisition issue
pune news

24x7 water project: PMC unable to set up 9 water tanks over land acquisition issue

Pune MP Girish Bapat on Friday met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at PMC headquarters and reviewed the progress of the plan
The 24x7 water scheme would be completed by February 2023. Till date, 674 km water pipeline work of the total 1,345 km has been carried out, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The 24x7 water scheme would be completed by February 2023. Till date, 674 km water pipeline work of the total 1,345 km has been carried out, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been able to complete 50 per cent of its ambitious 24x7 water scheme project even as its estimated deadline is February 2023.

Pune MP Girish Bapat on Friday met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at PMC headquarters and reviewed the progress of the plan.

Kumar said, “The 24x7 water scheme would be completed by February 2023. Till date, 674 km water pipeline work of the total 1,345 km has been carried out. Of the 82 planned water tanks, 39 has been completed. The work of 34 tanks is in progress and nine is yet to start as land is acquired from defence and forest departments.”

Bapat said, “PMC has been able to complete 55 percentage works till date. I promised the municipal commissioner that all party members would support the administration to execute the project. The elected members would give letters whenever necessary for land acquisition.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out