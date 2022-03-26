24x7 water project: PMC unable to set up 9 water tanks over land acquisition issue
PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been able to complete 50 per cent of its ambitious 24x7 water scheme project even as its estimated deadline is February 2023.
Pune MP Girish Bapat on Friday met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar at PMC headquarters and reviewed the progress of the plan.
Kumar said, “The 24x7 water scheme would be completed by February 2023. Till date, 674 km water pipeline work of the total 1,345 km has been carried out. Of the 82 planned water tanks, 39 has been completed. The work of 34 tanks is in progress and nine is yet to start as land is acquired from defence and forest departments.”
Bapat said, “PMC has been able to complete 55 percentage works till date. I promised the municipal commissioner that all party members would support the administration to execute the project. The elected members would give letters whenever necessary for land acquisition.”
