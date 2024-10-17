24x7 water supply plan: Maids sweep major share in PMC SOP to check high usage

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambitious 24x7 water supply scheme faces excessive consumption in some residential societies and bungalows. The civic body is developing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for equitable distribution and usage of tap water, and its beneficiaries include among others, maids. PMC is developing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for equitable distribution and usage of tap water under the 24x7 supply scheme , and its beneficiaries include among others, maids. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The civic authorities have found that water consumption is high in households with maids, who do washing and cooking activities.

PMC has installed 180,000 water meters of the planned 288,000 across the city under the 24x7 water scheme. Approved during the primary municipal body meeting in May 2015, and work on ground started in 2018 following the appointment of consultant and project planner.

While the civic body is yet to bill consumers for water usage, installed meter regulator readings show that some residential societies are consuming more water than needed, prompting PMC, presently run by municipal commissioner as administrator, to issue notices to those not following guidelines.

The decision to issue water bills will be taken at the PMC general body meeting that will be formed after the civic polls expected to be held soon.

Meanwhile, PMC water supply department’s move to issue notices to 4,500 residents in November 2022 for excessive water usage backfired with objections from residents and civic activists, who called for the civic body to improve its own practices before sending out such notices. Following the backlash, PMC halted issuance of notices. Water meter data shows that some areas are consuming up to four times the recommended amount.

Now, PMC is exploring alternative strategies to lower water usage in residential societies by collaborating with an NGO to conduct surveys, identify causes and develop SOP for maids to encourage to reduce water usage.

Nandkishore Jagtap, head, PMC water supply department, said, “We are working with Pune-based NGO Tahaan to conduct study and examine factors like water tanks, internal distribution systems, and potential leaks, focusing on Kothrud and Sinhgad Road areas.”

One of the officials at Tahaan said, “We will hold workshops on water-saving techniques for maids. Short videos will be created to demonstrate how to wash dishes and cloth using less water, such as using two tubs instead of running water. Many maids live in slum areas where they have continuous water supply, leading to the habit of keeping taps running while they work.”