Youth allegedly kills friend for taking his phone

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police have detained a 24-year-old man in connection with the murder of his friend after he allegedly took his mobile phone without his permission. The authorities launched an investigation into the matter, and crucial information was obtained through an informant suggesting that the accused was planning to flee to Nepal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, identified as Narayan Waghmare, tragically lost his life in the incident. The accused, Amar alias Akkya Gautam Kasbe, has been apprehended by the police and is currently in custody.

According to police, the incident occurred during a conversation between Waghmare and Kasbe at Yashwant Chowk in Indrayaninagar on May 26.

Waghmare took Kasbe’s phone from his pocket, triggering an enraged response from the accused. Kasbe, in a fit of anger, brutally struck Waghmare’s head with a stone, leading to fatal injuries. Despite receiving prompt medical attention at Sassoon Hospital, Waghmare succumbed to his injuries.

Bhagwan Waghmare, brother of Narayan Waghmare has filed a complaint in this regard.

The authorities launched an investigation into the matter, and crucial information was obtained through an informant suggesting that the accused was planning to flee to Nepal. Acting swiftly on this lead, the crime branch team, laid a trap at Lonavla railway station and successfully apprehended Kasbe. Initially, he faced charges of attempted murder. However, due to Waghmare’s untimely demise during treatment, the charges have been upgraded to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Swapna Gore, crime DCP Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “We received a tip-off that the accused was about to leave for Nepal from Lonavla. Acting swiftly our team has laid a trap there and arrested the accused before leaving.’’

A case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari police station under section 307 (murder) of the IPC.