Pune: Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday ordered internal transfers of 25 police inspectors across the city, including the promotion of six inspectors (crime) to the rank of senior police inspector, as part of an administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing and improving supervisory control. 25 inspectors of Pune police transferred with immediate effect. (HT)

Among those transferred, police inspector (PI) Jayant Rajurkar, who was earlier posted with the crime branch at Sahakarnagar, has been appointed senior police inspector at Samarth police station. PI Raghavendrasinh Kshirsagar, who was serving at the welfare branch, has been posted as a senior police inspector at Uttamnagar. PI Vinay Patankar has been transferred from the police control room to Sinhagad as a senior police inspector, and PI Maruti Patil has been moved from the traffic branch to Yeolewadi in the same rank. PI Santosh Khetmalis, earlier with the economic offences wing (EOW), has been posted as senior police inspector at Lashkar police station.

Further, PI Nandkumar Gaikwad has been transferred from Parvati to Wagholi as senior police inspector, while PI Manisha Patil has been moved from Market Yard to Lohgaon and PI Vishwajit Jagtap from Lohegaon to Market Yard police stations. PI Rajendra Sahane has been shifted from the traffic branch to Parvati, and PI Mahesh Bolkotgi from Shivajinagar to Warje Malwadi, both as senior police inspectors.

At the police inspector level, PI Umesh Gitte has been transferred from Samarth to take charge of crime at Laxminagar, while PI Mohan Khandare has moved from Uttamnagar to the economic offences wing. PI Dilip Daigade has been posted from Sinhagad to the crime branch, while PI Amar Kalange has been shifted from Yeolewadi to the crime branch at Shivajinagar. PI Yuvraj Hande and PI Vishwajit Kaigade have both been transferred to the crime branch from Wagholi and Warje Malwadi, respectively.

Additionally, PI Maya Devre has been moved from the crime branch to the traffic branch, while PI Manojkumar Londhe has been posted to the crime department at Sahakarnagar. PI Nilesh Badakh has been transferred from Warje Malwadi to handle crime at Mundhwa, and PI Pallavi Meher from Yerawada to Wagholi in the crime branch.

PI Nitin Pandurang Bhoyar has been shifted from the crime branch at Sinhagad Road to the special branch, while PI Jitendra Kadam has been posted to the Welfare branch from the crime branch. PI Sunita Navle has been transferred from Market Yard to Yeolewadi to head the crime wing, PI Dhananjay Pingale from Shivajinagar crime to the traffic branch, and PI Girish Dighavkar from Lashkar to Shivajinagar as senior police inspector.

All transferred officers have been directed to assume charge of their new postings with immediate effect.