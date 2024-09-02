25 to 30% increase in Ganpati idol prices this year

While there is a heavy rush among devotees in Pune and across Maharashtra to buy Ganpati idols ahead of the Ganesh festival, there is a major shortage in terms of supply of idols. Reason being the continuous rain over the past two months, especially in Pen city of Raigad district, which has led to a 25 to 30% increase in idol prices. Reason being the continuous rain over the past two months, especially in Pen city of Raigad district, which has led to a 25 to 30% increase in idol prices. (HT PHOTO)

Kiran Pisal, a citizen, said, “Last week we went to the same shop that we go every year to book the Ganpati idol for the Ganesh festival this year. However, we were shocked to see the hike in prices of idols. Last year, we bought a one-foot-tall Ganpati idol for ₹1,800 whereas this year, an idol of the same height is costing ₹3,000. When we asked why the price is nearly double, the person said that there is a shortage of supply of idols due to the heavy rain over the past few months.”

Ashish Kenjale, who owns a shop selling Ganpati idols in Sahakar Nagar, said, “Every year before the Ganesh festival, we go to Pen city to purchase Ganpati idols in bulk from the manufacturers there. However, when we went to Pen this year, we found that all the Ganpati idol makers had increased the wholesale prices. Eventually, the retail rates in the city too have risen.”

A Ganpati idol manufacturer from Pen city on condition of anonymity, said, “Most of the Ganpati idol makers here in Pen city have faced losses in business this year as many of our idols were damaged in the heavy rain over the past two months. We tried to secure the idols from the rain but hundreds of idols were still damaged and we cannot sell these to retail shop owners. Hence, the rates of the remaining stock with us have increased.”

Rise in prices notwithstanding, hundreds of Punekars can be seen rushing to the Ganpati idol shops in the city to book their very own ‘Bappa’ ahead of this year’s Ganesh festival.