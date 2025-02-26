Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

26-yr-old woman waiting for bus at Swargate bus depot raped in Shivshahi bus

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 26, 2025 03:02 PM IST

DCP Smartana Patil said the incident took place at Swargate bus depot in Pune at around 5am on Wednesday

PUNE: A 26-year-old woman waiting for a bus to go home was raped by a man in a stationery Shivshahi bus at Pune’s Swargate bus depot, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect told her to board a state transport corporation’s Shivshahi bus parked in the depot, followed her into the bus and raped her. (FILE PHOTO)
The suspect told her to board a state transport corporation’s Shivshahi bus parked in the depot, followed her into the bus and raped her. (FILE PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police Smartana Patil said the incident took place at Swargate bus depot at around 5am on Wednesday when the woman was waiting to go to her hometown, Phaltan, 100 km away.

The suspect told her to board a state transport corporation’s Shivshahi bus parked in the depot, followed her into the bus and raped her.

The officer said the woman approached the police after the crime.

Investigators went through CCTV footage recorded by cameras at the depot and identified the suspect as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. Eight teams have been constituted to trace the suspect, police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On