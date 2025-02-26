26-yr-old woman waiting for bus at Swargate bus depot raped in Shivshahi bus
Feb 26, 2025 03:02 PM IST
DCP Smartana Patil said the incident took place at Swargate bus depot in Pune at around 5am on Wednesday
PUNE: A 26-year-old woman waiting for a bus to go home was raped by a man in a stationery Shivshahi bus at Pune’s Swargate bus depot, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police Smartana Patil said the incident took place at Swargate bus depot at around 5am on Wednesday when the woman was waiting to go to her hometown, Phaltan, 100 km away.
The suspect told her to board a state transport corporation’s Shivshahi bus parked in the depot, followed her into the bus and raped her.
The officer said the woman approached the police after the crime.
Investigators went through CCTV footage recorded by cameras at the depot and identified the suspect as Dattatray Ramdas Gade. Eight teams have been constituted to trace the suspect, police said.
