3 accidents in 3 hours near Navale Bridge: One killed, 30 injured

It was a deadly Sunday on the roads as three accidents were reported in just three hours, causing damage to over 50 vehicles, leaving 30 injured, and one dead.

A few hours after a speeding truck rammed into over 48 vehicles near Navale Bridge, causing a massive pile-up, two more accidents were reported on Sunday evening in the nearby areas.

The massive pile-up was reported on Bhumkar Bridge at 8.30 pm. Following this another accident was reported at 10.15 pm and another at 10.30 pm, said police officials.

Police inspector (crime) Jayant Rajurkar of Sinhagad Road police said, an accident similar to that reported on Bhumkar Bridge occurred near Swaminarayan temple. In this case, a speeding truck heading towards Mumbai rammed into six vehicles parked along the road. Ten persons suffered minor injuries and released after preliminary treatment at Navale hospital.

The truck driver lost control over his vehicle on a steep slope, hitting others in the process. Sinhagad police have arrested the truck driver and further investigation is underway.

The third accident was reported near new Katraj tunnel at 10.30 pm. According to Bharti Vidyapeeth police, a truck rammed into a two-wheeler and the rider died on the spot. The deceased, Rajendra Khanderao Salunkhe (41) worked at a private company and was heading towards Mumbai from Satara when the truck driver rammed into his vehicle. The truck was loaded with construction materials and the driver is absconding, said police officials.

Two FIRs, one each at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and Sinhagad Road police station have been registered. Officials rushed to the spot and cleared the road for traffic after the incident.

Headline: Danger ahead

Accident No.1

Where: Bhumkar Bridge

Time: 8.30 pm

What: A speeding truck moving towards Mumbai hit 47 vehicles, including 22 cars, a mini truck, and several two-wheelers

Casualty: 20 persons sustained injuries, six hospitalised

Accident No.2

Where: near Swaminarayan temple

Time: 10.15 pm

What:Driver lost control of speeding trailer on a slope, hitting six vehicles

Casualty: 10 persons sustained minor injuries

Accident No. 3

Where: New Katraj tunnel

Time: 10.30 pm

What: Truck rammed into a two-wheeler

Casualty: Rider died on the spot