3 booked for molesting woman in Wanowrie

The Wanowarie police have booked three persons for molesting a woman riding a two-wheeler. The incident occurred on November 8. Initially, the victim thought that the touch happened due to a heavy traffic jam and was not deliberate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim and her friend were on their way back from Hadapsar via Sholapur Road towards Swargate when three persons riding a two-wheeler came from behind and inappropriately touched the woman.

Initially, the victim thought that the touch happened due to a heavy traffic jam and was not deliberate. However, she felt that the accused constantly touched her inappropriately from behind and alerted her friend who asked them to stop. Fearing action, the trio sped but lost balance and fell on the road. At that time, the friend managed to catch hold of one of the accused while two others fled from the scene taking advantage of the crowd and congestion, the complaint stated.

According to the station in charge, police inspector Sanjay Patange, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 74 has been lodged against the accused. One person has been apprehended and search is underway for two others.