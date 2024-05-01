3 EVMs each will cover four constituencies in Pune dist

All the four constituencies of Pune district will have three ballot units of electronic voting machine (EVM) as the count of candidates have either exceeded or reached 32. Each EVM can cater to a maximum of 64 candidates (including NOTA) with a provision for 16 candidates in one ballot unit. If the total number of candidates exceeds 16, a second balloting unit can be linked in series to the first unit. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

There are 35 candidates in the fray for Pune constituency, 38 in Baramati, 33 in Maval and 32 in Shirur.

Each EVM can cater to a maximum of 64 candidates (including NOTA) with a provision for 16 candidates in one ballot unit. If the total number of candidates exceeds 16, a second balloting unit can be linked in series to the first unit.

Similarly, if the total candidates exceeds 32, a third balloting unit can be attached, and if the total candidates exceeds 48, a fourth unit can be attached to cater to a maximum of 64 candidates (including NOTA).

Officials from the district election commission said that as Pune, Baramati, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies have more candidates, there will be three ballot machines on each booth for each constituency.

Suhas Diwase, Pune collector and district election officer, said, “As the candidate count is between 30 to 40 in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district, we will require additional ballot units. We have asked the Election Commission of India to provide additional 4,500 ballot units.”

Baramati will poll on May 7, while other three constituencies will vote on May 13.

Diwase said, “The voter count has increased by 2.11 lakh in the supplementary list. As the number of candidates and ballot machines have increased, it will take additional time for counting. The total voters in the district stand at 83.38 lakh.”

As the Shirur Lok Sabha has 32 candidates in the fray, the election commission would need to add third EVM ballot machine for the NOTA button.

Meanwhile, according to a district election official, of the 1,675 beneficiaries for home voting facility, the highest number of applications in Pune district was received from Pune Lok Sabha constituency followed by Baramati, Shirur and Maval.