3 killed, 8 injured in mini-bus, truck collision in Satara

PUNE: Three persons were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-bus, carrying around 18 people, and a truck on the Satara-Lonand route near Salpe village during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The victims were part of a group of pilgrims from Ichalkaranji, travelling to Ujjain on a religious tour, when their bus crashed into a speeding truck. Three persons were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between mini-bus and truck on Satara-Lonand route near Salpe village during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Salman Imtiaz Sayyad, 24, the driver of the bus; and Rajani Sanjay Dugale, 48, of Wadgaon in Hatkanangale Taluka. The third person, a woman, who had sustained critical injuries, died later during treatment at Satara Civil Hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the same facility.

The mini-bus, a tempo traveller bearing registration number MH 04 CP 2452, belonged to a private operator in Ichalkaranji and was carrying mostly women pilgrims. It had departed from Vathar Bus Stand and was descending the Salpe Ghat when it collided with a truck (MH 42 BF 7784) coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision left the vehicle badly mangled, trapping several passengers inside. Local villagers rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured before emergency services arrived.

According to Sushil Bhosale, inspector, Satara Police Station, the accident occurred around midnight. Preliminary investigation suggests the truck was speeding. An FIR is being registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

“Injured passengers were shifted to Satara Civil Hospital. Local police are overseeing relief operations and ensuring completion of legal formalities,” Bhosale said.