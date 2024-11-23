Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 killed in gas leak at fertilizer company in Sangli

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Three people, including two women and watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday

PUNE Three people, including two women and a watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday.

Three people, including two women and watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Three people, including two women and watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victims have been identified as Suchita Uthale, 50, from Yetgaon in Sangli and Neelam Rethrekar, 26, from Masur in Satara. The third victim is yet to be identified said police.

According to authorities, the leakage of gas, caused immediate symptoms among the workers, including dizziness, nausea, and breathing difficulties. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to contain the situation and evacuate individuals from the affected area, said officials.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, with one of them, the owner of the factory, in critical condition, police reported.

Ajit Shelar, tehsildar, Sangram Shewale, local police inspector, and other officials from the police and district administration rushed to the spot and offered all necessary help to the victims.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leak which is likely ammonia gas and ensure safety measures are enforced at the facility to prevent further incidents.

(With Agency Inputs)

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On