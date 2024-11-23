3 killed in gas leak at fertilizer company in Sangli

PUNE Three people, including two women and a watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday. Three people, including two women and watchman, died and over ten people were hospitalised after a gas leakage at a fertilizer company in Bombalewadi MIDC near Kadegaon, Sangli district, on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victims have been identified as Suchita Uthale, 50, from Yetgaon in Sangli and Neelam Rethrekar, 26, from Masur in Satara. The third victim is yet to be identified said police.

According to authorities, the leakage of gas, caused immediate symptoms among the workers, including dizziness, nausea, and breathing difficulties. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to contain the situation and evacuate individuals from the affected area, said officials.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, with one of them, the owner of the factory, in critical condition, police reported.

Ajit Shelar, tehsildar, Sangram Shewale, local police inspector, and other officials from the police and district administration rushed to the spot and offered all necessary help to the victims.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leak which is likely ammonia gas and ensure safety measures are enforced at the facility to prevent further incidents.

