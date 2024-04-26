 3 minors detained for vandalising vehicles - Hindustan Times
3 minors detained for vandalising vehicles

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 26, 2024 09:29 PM IST

Bibwewadi police detained three minors in connection with the vandalisation of parked vehicles along the roadside in the Upper Indiranagar area of Pune city. The incident was reported on Thursday night, police said.

According to local residents, a group used sickles, iron rods, and wooden sticks to damage vehicles and create terror in the locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, a group of five to six individuals including minors vandalised four auto-rickshaws, two cars and two motorcycles parked along the roadside in Upper Indiranagar. According to local residents, a group used sickles, iron rods, and wooden sticks to damage vehicles and create terror in the locality.

Police officials from Bibwewadi police station said that they have visited the spot, and by inspecting CCTV footage installed in the locality, they have identified the accused and consequently initiated a search operation.

On Friday, police detained three minors and the search for other accused is going on. Police said a case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act and further investigation is going on.

