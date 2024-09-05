3 suspects held in Kondhwa telephone exchange case

PUNE The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested three more suspects in connection with the fake telephone exchange case in Kondhwa. The illegal telephone exchange was used by the accused to defraud the government by facilitating international calls. Officials also want to investigate how they had obtained from international connections and whether there is a terrorist angle involved. (REPRESENTATIVE C)

The ATS arrested Naushad Ahmed Siddiqui alias Kumar, 32, and Mohammad Usair Shaukat Ali Ansari alias Sonu, 29, from Bhiwandi on Tuesday and Piyush Subhashrao Gajbhiye, 29, from Wardha was arrested on Wednesday.

During a raid on the fake telephone exchange last week, the ATS seized approximately 3,788 SIM cards and 8 routers. Officials said the investigation is ongoing to determine the source of this equipment and any more suspects associated with the case.

Following the arrest, the public prosecutor requested police custody for the three suspects, and Special Judge SK Dugavkar remanded them in police custody until September 6.

The fake telephone exchange was set up in the MA Complex area of Mithanagar, Kondhwa, to bypass Indian regulatory systems for international calls.

Officials said Naushad was arrested by Thane ATS from Rajasthan, and they have also recovered SIM cards and routers boxes from Thane. He was handed over from Thane ATS to Pune ATS.

Public prosecutor Bodhini Shashikar argued that Naushad lived in a rented apartment in Kondhwa, and all three suspects are friends who previously lived in Bhiwandi.

According to officials, Naushad and Mohammad studied till Class 8, while Gajbhiye completed a computer diploma. All three were aware of the modus operandi and had been operating the telephone exchange for the past eight months.

The seized SIM cards and routers are to be sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, said officials.

Additionally, the ATS has submitted a report to Kondhwa police to take action against the landlord who rented out the room to Naushad.