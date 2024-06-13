3 villagers unite, repair sewage chambers to check Ramnadi pollution

The common cause to prevent pollution of Ramnadi river that passes through their areas encouraged three villages to pool money to repair nine sewage chambers. Villagers of Bavdhan, Bhukum and Bhugaon collected ₹2.5 lakh to complete the river project in 20 days. Meanwhile, villagers took it upon themselves to clean and repair the sewage lines and chambers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ramnadi has been encroached upon and official apathy has led to dumping of debris and releasing of sewage waste into the river.

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, Anil Karanjawane and villagers had filed a case at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May 2023, and since then various affidavits have been submitted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Pune Municipal Corporation and the local bodies of Bhugaon and Bhukum. The case is pending with the environment watchdog.

Gharre said, “Though the work on ground began from May 20, the planning and research started one year ago. We used GPS (global positioning system) mapping of sewage location to effectively execute the plan and get an estimate of project cost. We will ensure that Ramnadi regains its former sparkle and clarity.”

“Our work is an example of people coming together for a common goal and hope it inspires the Pune Municipal Corporation to take up the river cleaning project seriously. Though the civic body allocates funds for such plans, mostly it remains on paper,” said Karanjawane, adding that gram sevak from Bhugaon village also helped in the project.

Pratap Mane, gram sevak, Bhugaon gram panchayat, said, “It’s important to keep the river clean and villagers’ initiative is commendable. Such work requires public support and villagers extended help to keep the river and surrounding areas clean. As a public representative, I will always support such initiatives.”

Though there are 14 sewage chambers along the river in the three villages, residents plan to repair three of the remaining four soon.

“The one remaining chamber requires a lot of work. PMC in their affidavit submitted in NGT in a previous hearing had mentioned that they have a proposed a wastewater pipeline work to upgrade the sewage system in the area, Hence, the work will be done by the civic body,” a villager said.