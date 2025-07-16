Search
3 youths killed in bus-bike collision near Bhimashankar

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:08 am IST

The deceased have been identified as Atharva Sandeep Khamse ,17, Ganesh Ramdas Aswale, 19 and Bharat Sudhakar Waje, 17.

PUNE: Three individuals lost their lives on Tuesday after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with a luxury bus near Ghodegaon on Bhimashankar road. The accident occurred in the afternoon near Palastika Phata, Ambegaon.

According to the police, the bus, carrying around 50 pilgrims from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, was en route to Bhimashankar for darshan. The motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction when it collided with the bus.

The impact of the crash was so severe that all three bike-riders died on the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that they were on their way to work in Mancharl when they met with the accident.

Sagar Pawar, assistant police inspector at Ghodegaon Police Station, said, “The three, riding on a motorcycle, were heading towards Manchar when their vehicle collided head-on with the luxury bus. In this accident, all three on the motorcycle died.”

Ghodgaon police, who had rushed to the accident spot, later sent the bodies to Manchar hospital for post-mortem. The accident caused a brief disruption in traffic on the busy Mula–Bhimashankar road. Police said they are investigating whether speed or negligence was a contributing factor to the accident. A case has been filed against bus driver Kailash Singh Yadav resident of Uttar Pradesh under sections 106 (1),281,125(A), 125(B),324(2), of the BNS and sections 184, 134 (A), 134(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

