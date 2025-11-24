Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

30 kmph limit on Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch sparks transporters’ objection

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 06:02 am IST

Driving in low gear for nine continuous kilometres on such a steep slope significantly increases engine load. Brake liners also face constant friction, causing overheating and rapid wear, they say

The Pune Traffic Police on Sunday announced a 30-kmph speed limit on the steep Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch, a move that has drawn strong objections from transport associations. Issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the order seeks to reduce frequent accidents on the downhill section. However, transporters warn that the restriction could strain heavy vehicles and pose new safety risks.

The stretch has repeatedly witnessed serious accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles that lose control due to the steep gradient. (HT FILE)
The stretch has repeatedly witnessed serious accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles that lose control due to the steep gradient. (HT FILE)

State transport association president and former RTA member Baba Shinde raised serious concerns over enforcing such a low speed for the entire nine-kilometre downhill stretch. “Driving in low gear for nine continuous kilometres on such a steep slope significantly increases engine load. Brake liners also face constant friction, causing overheating and rapid wear. This can ultimately lead to brake failure or other technical defects, which in itself becomes a safety hazard,” Shinde said.

He added that issuing a unilateral speed-restriction order without detailed engineering and technical evaluation may not achieve the intended reduction in accidents. He has urged authorities to convene a joint technical review.

“We request that an expert meeting be held with CIRT, ARAI, road-engineering specialists, NHAI officials, Pune’s traffic experts and transport-sector representatives. Only after a scientific assessment of gradient, vehicle load, braking mechanics and road conditions should final measures be implemented,” he said.

Transporters argue that a collaborative, multi-agency review would help develop a realistic and technically sound safety plan for the accident-prone Katraj–Navale Bridge corridor, which has witnessed several fatal crashes in recent years.

Meanwhile, DCP (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav defended the decision. 

“This stretch has repeatedly witnessed serious accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles that lose control due to the steep gradient. Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all road users. The 30 kmph limit is a preventive measure intended to reduce brake failure, loss of control and chain-collision incidents,” he said.

“We are deploying extensive CCTV monitoring and smart traffic-management tools to enforce compliance,” he added.

News / Cities / Pune / 30 kmph limit on Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch sparks transporters’ objection
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Pune Traffic Police have imposed a 30-kmph speed limit on the Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch to curb accidents, a decision opposed by transport associations. They argue the low speed could overload heavy vehicles, increasing safety risks. Authorities are urged to conduct a thorough technical review before finalizing measures, highlighting past fatal incidents on this corridor.