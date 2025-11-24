30 kmph limit on Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch sparks transporters’ objection

The Pune Traffic Police on Sunday announced a 30-kmph speed limit on the steep Katraj New Tunnel–Navale Bridge stretch, a move that has drawn strong objections from transport associations. Issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the order seeks to reduce frequent accidents on the downhill section. However, transporters warn that the restriction could strain heavy vehicles and pose new safety risks. The stretch has repeatedly witnessed serious accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles that lose control due to the steep gradient. (HT FILE)

State transport association president and former RTA member Baba Shinde raised serious concerns over enforcing such a low speed for the entire nine-kilometre downhill stretch. “Driving in low gear for nine continuous kilometres on such a steep slope significantly increases engine load. Brake liners also face constant friction, causing overheating and rapid wear. This can ultimately lead to brake failure or other technical defects, which in itself becomes a safety hazard,” Shinde said.

He added that issuing a unilateral speed-restriction order without detailed engineering and technical evaluation may not achieve the intended reduction in accidents. He has urged authorities to convene a joint technical review.

“We request that an expert meeting be held with CIRT, ARAI, road-engineering specialists, NHAI officials, Pune’s traffic experts and transport-sector representatives. Only after a scientific assessment of gradient, vehicle load, braking mechanics and road conditions should final measures be implemented,” he said.

Transporters argue that a collaborative, multi-agency review would help develop a realistic and technically sound safety plan for the accident-prone Katraj–Navale Bridge corridor, which has witnessed several fatal crashes in recent years.

Meanwhile, DCP (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav defended the decision.

“This stretch has repeatedly witnessed serious accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles that lose control due to the steep gradient. Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all road users. The 30 kmph limit is a preventive measure intended to reduce brake failure, loss of control and chain-collision incidents,” he said.

“We are deploying extensive CCTV monitoring and smart traffic-management tools to enforce compliance,” he added.