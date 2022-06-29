30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
There are three types of senate members in SPPU: first, the office-bearers of the SPPU including major posts such as vice-chancellor, deans of various streams and registrar; second, the elected members; and third, members nominated by various government agencies.
Professor Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar, said, “For the senate election process, around 30,000 people have registered so far and the last date for registration is July 3. Once the voters’ registration is completed, the voters’ lists will be made and then the contestants who have nominated themselves for the election will begin campaigning. After which, the election schedule will be declared by the university. So our appeal to all the students and those who have graduated from the SPPU is to register for the senate election. While the entire process of senate elections right from conducting the election to declaring its results will be carried out till November 30.”
For registration as a voter for these SPPU senate elections, people who have graduated from the SPPU in the past can register themselves on the official website of the university. For registration, one has to upload his/her university graduate certificate, Aadhaar card, signature scan copy and photograph in google form format.
-
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
-
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
-
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
-
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes. The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday. Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
IIT Kanpur convocation: 1360 students receive digital degrees, 51 bag medal, awards
The 1360 students who got degrees on the occasion included PhD students (116), 10 MTech-PhD (joint degree), MTech (144), BTech (556), MBA (53), MDes (14), 25 MS (by research), PGPEX-VLFM (40), 144 in MSc (2 years course), double major (24), dual degree (108), 21 from MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree) and BS (105). Apart from degrees, 51 categories of prizes and medals were given to students.
