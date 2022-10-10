Home / Cities / Pune News / 30-min night traffic block at Chandni Chowk to complete work: NHAI

30-min night traffic block at Chandni Chowk to complete work: NHAI

pune news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:58 PM IST

From October 11, traffic on the Chandni Chowk stretch will be banned for 30 minutes from 12.30 am for 8-10 days

Lane widening work underway at Chandni chowk (HT FILE PHOTO)
Lane widening work underway at Chandni chowk (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

From October 11, traffic on the Chandni Chowk stretch will be banned for 30 minutes from 12.30 am for 8-10 days. The Pune district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have taken the decision to clear the area of rock debris following demolition of old bridge on October 2.

“After the old bridge was demolished last week, the work of blasting rocks at Chandani Chowk began and we also covered a few blocks on the bypass highway. As the ongoing work disrupts traffic flow, we have decided to implement the 30-min block to expedite the work,” said Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI.

After over a month of pre-demolition work, NHAI through private agency ‘Edifice Engineering’ demolished the old bridge at Chandni Chowk using “control blasting” method at 1 am on October 2. However, the work of blasting side rocks and clearing the area of debris continues.

Meanwhile, residents using the stretch have complained of inconvenience since the demolition work began.

Manoj Padhye, a resident of Chandani Chowk area, said, “We are fed up with the noise pollution of rock blasts and traffic jams near the bypass highway. The delay in work will add to the inconvenience that we have been facing daily.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out