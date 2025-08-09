3.123-acre amenity space to be developed into public garden in Mohammadwadi-Undri

A 3.123-acre (approximately 12,635.86 square metre) land parcel is set to be developed into a state-of-the-art public garden in the wake of demands from the residents of Mohammed Wadi and Undri. The land where the garden will be developed. (HT PHOTO)

Recently, residents led by the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents’ Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF) met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to draw his attention to the lack of a public park in the area.

Responding to the residents’ appeal, commissioner Ram assured them that the garden project would move forward. Once completed, the it would provide much-needed green space and recreational facilities for the growing population of these neighbourhoods. Commissioner Ram said, “We are positively considering the proposal, and the residents have submitted their demands to the concerned department.”

Not very long ago, the residents of Mohammadwadi and Undri visited the aforementioned plot of land only to find that it was being misused as a dumping ground for cement-concrete waste by private developers. With no security or surveillance in place, locals expressed concern over the PMC’s failure at protecting the land. “Indiscriminate dumping of cement waste, loose gravel, and stones is taking place in clear violation of the Environmental Protection Act. The PMC’s approach has been alarmingly casual,” said Sunil Aiyer, a member of the MURWF. Following the visit, the residents demanded that the said plot, located in survey numbers 4 (part) and 21 (part), be secured using CCTV cameras and guarded properly. “Since the MURWDF has a long-term vision for the next 50 years, a public park has been proposed and commissioner Ram has responded positively to our request,” Aiyer said.

The MURWDF then called for immediate cleanup and development of the site into a community park named ‘Sindoor Smriti Vatika’ as a tribute to the armed forces. The MURWDF – representing over 20 housing societies in Mohammed Wadi and Undri – even submitted a formal petition to the PMC, highlighting the lack of a public park in the area and urging that the same be developed. The petition specifically requested the PMC to consider developing a park on the said amenity plot currently owned by the PMC. The MURWDF emphasised that this land be preserved for community use in keeping with the purpose for which it was reserved. The foundation stressed that a well-planned public garden would serve thousands of citizens, improve the liveability quotient of the area, and align with the PMC’s green development goals.

Sunil Koloti, director, MURWDF, said, “We proposed that this amenity space be developed as ‘Sindoor Smriti Vatika’ as a tribute to ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the selfless service of our armed forces. It will serve both as a memorial and a much-needed green space for public wellbeing.”