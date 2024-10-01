32K students take admission for Engg diploma 

After the state government promised free technical education for girls, engineering diploma admissions have increased this year. Admissions in the Pune division, which consists of four districts, have reached a new high of over 32,644, surpassing the previous year’s 28,701 admissions. According to information given by the deputy directorate of technical education Pune division, there are a total of 41,793 engineering diploma seats available in 120 educational institutions for the academic year 2024-25, with 32,644 admissions confirmed by students as of now. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In August of this year, the state higher and technical education minister, Chandrakant Patil declared that all fees will be waived for girls from households with an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh. It will feature 642 different courses from various streams in the state.

Dattatray Jadhav, Pune DTE divisional joint director, said, “There has been an enormous response to engineering diploma admissions in our Pune division and across the state. It is mostly due to our state government’s decision to remove fees for girls, which has benefited lakhs of female students in the state.”

Prachi Gondhale, a student who took admission to a computer engineering diploma course in a private institution, said, “I am glad that we have got admission for the diploma course and there is a complete fee waiver for us, and I want to become a software engineer after completing my engineering degree in the future.”