33% women’s reservation a tribute to Phule’s vision: CM Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Jyoti–Savitri Zilla Parishad School’ at Khanwadi in Purandar taluka, the native village of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, marking the start of his bicentenary year celebrations. Fadnavis also announced 1,000 skill development centres in Phule’s name. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He said the Centre’s decision to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies reflects Phule’s ideals. “The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies is in line with the ideals of Mahatma Phule and serves as a true tribute to his vision of women’s empowerment and education,” he said.

Calling the CBSE-pattern school (KG to Class 12) a first in Maharashtra’s Zilla Parishad system, he said it aims to provide modern, competitive education to rural students, enabling them to aspire to institutions like ISRO and NASA. He credited late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for monitoring the project.

Fadnavis also announced 1,000 skill development centres in Phule’s name and highlighted the ‘Industry 4.0’ initiative under which Pune Zilla Parishad has set up advanced school laboratories.

He said Phule’s contributions spanned social reform, agriculture and public works, adding that schemes such as the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and ‘Mahajyoti’ reflect his legacy.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said April 11, 1827, has been established as Phule’s birth date and described him as a “nation builder” who fought social inequality and caste discrimination. He said women’s reservation aligns with Phule’s ideology.

Built on 12 acres, the school will offer free education from junior KG to Class 12 for needy students, with a hostel for 280 students expected next year.

Fadnavis also inaugurated laboratories in Zilla Parishad schools, launched a cycle bank scheme, and visited an exhibition on education initiatives. The event was attended by ministers, MP Supriya Sule, local representatives and citizens.​