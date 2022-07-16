35 new cases of BA.4, BA.5 in Maha, 8 new cases of BA.2.75 in Pune
According to the state health department, 35 new patients of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variant Omicron were tested positive in Maharashtra on Saturday. In addition to this, state health officials informed that eight patients have been found positive for the BA.2.75 variant from Pune on Saturday.
A recent study published in Nature journal has revealed that BA.5 Omicron sub-variant strain is four times now resistant to Covid-19 vaccines. However, researchers from Pune said that more study has to be undertaken in order to understand the strain better.
The study in the Nature journal was published on July 5 this year. The study found the variant is four times more resistant to messenger RNA vaccines than earlier strains of Omicron, which include Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking about the variant, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the microbiology department at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College, said that there has to be more in depth study about the sub-variant.
“So far, we have seen that the hospitalisation has been less in patients in Maharashtra. So far, the symptoms have been mild in most patients as well. But to check if the variant evades immunity from vaccines, we have to study the cases further,” said Dr Karyakarte.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,382 fresh Covid cases and eight deaths across the state.
On Saturday, according to the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune four patients of BA.4 and 31 patients of BA.5 have been found in the state. This takes the total tally of the state for BA.4 and BA.5 for 113.
In addition, eight patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant who are from Pune. The total patients of BA.2.75 is 40 in Maharashtra.
Speaking about the cases, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that all these samples were tested at Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), labs of Pune and Mumbai.
“These samples are from the period May 31 and June 30 this year. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 113 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 40,” said Dr Awate.
For BA.4 and BA.5, Pune has 65 cases, Mumbai has 33 cases. Whereas, Nagpur, Palghar and Thane each have four cases and Raigad has three cases.
Pune has 20 cases of BA.2.75, Nagpur has 14, Akola has 4 and Thane and Yavatmal have one each.
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity. The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur campus.
