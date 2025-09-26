3-year-old injured in stray dogs attack in Wadgaonsheri

Pune: A three-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing with her sister in a parking area at Sopannagar in Wadgaonsheri, on Wednesday, said officials. Three-year-old girl was brutally attacked by pack of stray dogs in parking area at Sopannagar in Wadgaonsheri on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to CCTV footage, which has gone viral, four dogs pounced on the child, dragged her along the ground, and bit her repeatedly. Two passing bikers displayed courage and managed to rescue the girl from the animals. She sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where she is now recovering.

The area residents are demanding immediate intervention from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Following a complaint from residents on Wednesday night, the PMC’s veterinary department sent a team of dog catchers to the spot. Till Thursday, the team caught five stray dogs, including the four seen attacking the girl in the video.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer of PMC, said, “We have caught five stray canines after the incident. Two of them are already sterilised, while the others will undergo sterilisation. All the dogs will be vaccinated and are currently kept under observation at our Keshav Nagar facility.”

“The girl has not been seriously injured but sustained scratches,” she said.