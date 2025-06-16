4 dead, 2 missing as bridge collapses in Pune’s Maval area

Four persons died and two are still missing as a 33-year-old iron bridge connecting nearby villages over the Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when approximately 125 tourists had gathered at the Kundmala in Maval tehsil of Pune district for a monsoon outing. Rescue operation underway after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra. (NDRF)

As many as 51 persons were injured and over 50 were rescued. The injured were immediately rushed by ambulances to Pavana Hospital, MIMER Hospital, and Atharva Hospital at Somatane Phata. All the injured are reported to be out of danger, said officials.

Two NDRF teams, local disaster response units, Apada Mitras (volunteer rescuers), a trekking group, and fire brigades from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were rushed to the spot for rescue and relief efforts.

The accident came after two days of continuous heavy rainfall in the region, which led to rising water levels in the Indrayani River.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Teams from nearby police station areas including Talegaon Dabhade and Talegaon Dabhade MIDC rushed to the spot after the incident and started rescue operations along with locals. Injured individuals were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital area for medical treatment.”

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Mane, 35, a resident of Ujalaiwadi, Kolhapur; Chandrakant Sathale, 65, a resident of Hadapsar in Pune, Vihan Mane, 5, a resident of Ujalaiwadi, Kolhapur. The fourth deceased is yet to be identified, said officials.

The rescue operation was called off by 10.30 pm, and will continue on Monday morning, said officials.

The bridge, a known ageing structure built in 1992 and only meant for pedestrians, collapsed under excessive weight as people and five to six two-wheelers crowded onto it. The sudden collapse triggered panic as visitors fell into the river.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “We have formed a committee to investigate the incident in detail.” According to Dudi, all injured are admitted to various hospitals and they are out of danger.

“A week ago we issued a circular banning entry at tourist spots near water bodies. Even after a large number of tourists were gathered at this pedestrian bridge and clicking photographs,” he said.

On June 11, the Pune district administration imposed comprehensive prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, at over 1,000 popular tourist sites. These include forts, monuments, waterfalls, and dams across the district. The orders will remain in force until August 31, 2025, to ensure public safety during the monsoon.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragedy. “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident of a bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune district. As per information so far, two persons have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families. We stand with them in this difficult time,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “I am in constant contact with the divisional commissioner, district collector... NDRF teams are on-site, and all agencies have been asked to remain on high alert.”

Maharashtra’s disaster management minister Girish Mahajan, who was en route from Nashik to Mumbai, diverted his route and visited the accident site. “Warning boards had been installed at the spot. We are investigating whether police personnel were deployed there,” he said.

Mahajan confirmed that the government had already allocated ₹8 crore for the construction of a new bridge, and preparatory work had begun. “However, due to the monsoon, work has not started,” he added.

He announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia compensation for the families of the deceased.

A caution board had been installed on the bridge, warning people not to use it due to its poor condition. However, no barricades or guards were deployed to prevent access. The lack of enforcement allowed tourists and locals to use the bridge freely.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and local MLA from Maval Sunil Shelke, said, “The bridge was originally meant for farmers and pedestrians, but many people had started using it for motorcycles.”

Shelke maintained that the bridge was regularly maintained and that safety measures, such as nets to prevent garbage from being thrown into the river, had been installed. He added that the state government had already sanctioned ₹8 crore for the construction of a new bridge, which will be built to accommodate heavy vehicles, while the existing one was only meant for pedestrian use.

However, a local resident, Pankaj Tantarpale, contradicted this view. He claimed the bridge was not properly maintained and said several complaints had been made to the authorities about its condition, but no action was taken.