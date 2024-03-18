4 held in koyta gang leader’s murder

Rural police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of koyta gang leader Avinash Dhanve late on Sunday. Both accused and the victim were on record criminals and many cases like murder, double murder, attempt to murder have been registered against them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Shivaji Baburao Bhendekar (35), Mayur alias Bala Mukesh Patole (20), Satish alias Sala Upendra Pande (20), Somnath Vishwambhar Bhatte (22), all residents of Alandi Devachi.

Superintendent of Pune rural police, Pankaj Deshmukh, said, “Within 24 hours after the incident we arrested four accused from Kolhapur region and we are on a look-out for four other suspects.’’

According to Deshmukh, the murder is likely an outcome of gang rivalry in the locality.

Both accused and the victim were on record criminals and many cases like murder, double murder, attempt to murder have been registered against them.

The victim Dhanve was booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) and recently was out on bail.

On Saturday, Dhanve along with others were on there way to Pandharpur when the accused were flowing them from Alandi.

When Dhanve halted at Jagdamba Hotel on Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur, they allegedly fire rounds towards him and attacked him with koyta.

After the incident, the accused fled away from the scene towards Kolhapur.

Police said that during technical analysis, police got wear bouts of the accused and arrested them from Shindewadi village on Pune- Kolhapur highway on Sunday late night.

Police sources said, both accused and victims had some disputes when they were in jail. To settle score they might have killed Dhanve .

As per the complaint filed by Pooja Dhanve, wife of the victim, Indapur police have registered case under sections of 302, 120(B), 143,147,148,149,109 of the IPC and sections 3,25,27 of the Arms Act.