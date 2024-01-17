close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 4 held, minor detained for cutting cake with sword

4 held, minor detained for cutting cake with sword

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 17, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The Sahakarnagar police have arrested four youths and detained one minor for causing public disturbance and creating terror in the locality by celebrating birthday with a sword on Monday.

After receiving the alert of concerned citizens, cops reached the spot and apprehended four individuals involved in the incident and took them into custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the youth drew attention when they were spotted cutting a birthday cake using a sword at a public area in Sahakarnagar.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Kashinath Sable (18), Rhitik Raju Jadhav (19), Rohit Raju Ghorpade (23) from Dhankawadi and Aditya Ramesh Khsirsagar (19) from Katraj, and one minor was detained in the case.

After receiving the alert of concerned citizens, cops reached the spot and apprehended four individuals involved in the incident and took them into custody. The police officials said that the arrested individuals do not have any criminal record, but gathered to celebrate the birthday of the minor and Sable. Police seized two iron weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under Sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and IPC sections.

