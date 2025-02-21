4 thefts reported in Pune in 48 hours

Four theft-related cases were lodged at Baner, Vishrantwadi, Kondhwa and Kadepadal police stations where thieves stole gold valuables including cash and camera equipment worth ₹8 lakh. All the four cases were registered on February 19. Yogesh Tukaram Sontakke, (28), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of his medical shop and decamped with cash estimated to be worth ₹ 25,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, Akshay Jayant Joshi, (37), a resident of Sus Road lodged a case at Baner police stating that unidentified thieves decamped with gold valuables worth ₹88,000 from his locked flat.

In the second case, Ravi Somprakash Galfade, (37), a resident of Alandi Road has lodged a case with Vishrantwadi police stating unidentified persons gained entry into his locked flat and stole gold, silver valuables including cash estimated to be worth ₹3 lakh.

Yogesh Tukaram Sontakke, (28), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of his medical shop and decamped with cash estimated to be worth ₹25,000.

In the fourth case, motorcycle-borne thieves decamped with photography equipment worth ₹ 4 lakh from a studio.

Assistant police inspector Vilas Sutar, the investigation officer in the case, said that the accused came on two-wheelers, and broke the safety and main door before getting inside the shop.

“A case has been registered, and further evidence is being gathered and analysed including that of CCTV footage of the area,” he said.