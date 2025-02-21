Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 thefts reported in Pune in 48 hours

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 21, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Four theft cases were reported in Pune, with thieves stealing gold, cash, and camera gear worth ₹8 lakh from locked premises on February 19.

Four theft-related cases were lodged at Baner, Vishrantwadi, Kondhwa and Kadepadal police stations where thieves stole gold valuables including cash and camera equipment worth 8 lakh. All the four cases were registered on February 19.

Yogesh Tukaram Sontakke, (28), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of his medical shop and decamped with cash estimated to be worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Yogesh Tukaram Sontakke, (28), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of his medical shop and decamped with cash estimated to be worth 25,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, Akshay Jayant Joshi, (37), a resident of Sus Road lodged a case at Baner police stating that unidentified thieves decamped with gold valuables worth 88,000 from his locked flat.

In the second case, Ravi Somprakash Galfade, (37), a resident of Alandi Road has lodged a case with Vishrantwadi police stating unidentified persons gained entry into his locked flat and stole gold, silver valuables including cash estimated to be worth 3 lakh.

Yogesh Tukaram Sontakke, (28), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open the shutter of his medical shop and decamped with cash estimated to be worth 25,000.

In the fourth case, motorcycle-borne thieves decamped with photography equipment worth 4 lakh from a studio.

Assistant police inspector Vilas Sutar, the investigation officer in the case, said that the accused came on two-wheelers, and broke the safety and main door before getting inside the shop.

“A case has been registered, and further evidence is being gathered and analysed including that of CCTV footage of the area,” he said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On