40 devotees taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Saswad

During the ongoing Pandharpur palkhi procession, 40 Warkaris (pilgrims) on Wednesday fell sick due to suspected food poisoning in Saswad. The condition of all the Warkaris is stable, the officials said. As per the officials, the incident happened around 10.30 am and around 15 warkaris complained of food poisoning symptoms like—headache, stomach pain and cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea and restlessness. (HT PHOTO)

As per the officials, the incident happened around 10.30 am and around 15 Warkaris complained of food poisoning symptoms like—headache, stomach pain and cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea and restlessness. The public health department officials stationed for Wari duty rushed to the spot and took the Warkaris to the Rural Hospital, Saswad.

Dr. Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, took notice of the incident and gave instructions to the district health officer (DHO), Dr Sachin Desai and district civil surgeon, Dr Naghnath Yempalay.

Taking cognisance of this incident, the DHO and district survey officer visited Dindi’s stay location and rural hospital. Samples from the water tanker at the Dindi location were sent for testing.

Furthermore, a team of medical officers, the primary health centre, Malshiras and taluka health officer examined the patients all members of the same Dindi who complained of headache, cold, minor diarrhoea, stomachache, knee pain etc. Symptomatic patients were identified and treated on the spot. The condition of all these 25 Warkaris is stable, the officials said.

Dr Yempalay, said, “A total of 15 Warkaris complained of the symptoms and were taken to the Rural Hospital in Saswad in an ambulance. Nine patients were treated in the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital. Six patients were admitted and administered IV fluid and provided medical aid. They were discharged on request of their Dindi members late in the evening.”

As per officials, the affected Warkaris are members of Dindi Number 245 Shri Samarth Dhondutatya Maharaj Dindi Loha’s and had their stay at Katoba High School Dive in Purandar Taluka. The Aarogya doots during their routine visit came across the unwell Warkaris.

Reacting to the development, Dr Pawar, said, “This is not a case of Food poisoning and the Warkaris ate something on their way, probably distributed food items. We have asked all Dindi members to follow good hygiene, eat freshly cooked food and drink clean water,”

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) Pune region, said no containment in food or water samples had been found during the inspection.

“The FDA team regularly takes samples and sends them for testing. There are three officers stationed for Wari duty. Maybe the people were fasting and walking which led to dehydration in them,” he said.