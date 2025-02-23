4,111 structures razed in anti-encroachment drive in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in a major demolition drive razed 4,111 unauthorized structures which sprawled across 827 acres in Kudalwadi, Jadhavwadi, and Chikhali during a drive conducted from February 8 to February 14, said officials. The massive demolition drive was executed with significant manpower and machinery, including 47 poclain machines, eight JCBs, and a team comprising 880 police personnel and around 500 PCMC staff members. (HT PHOTO)

“The encroached structures included tin sheds and permanent structures of scrap shops, warehouses, factories and some residential structures,” said Manjo Lonkar, deputy commissioner of PCMC.

Makrand Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said during day one there was a possibility that some law-and-order issues might arise as people started to resist. However, we followed all required protocols and rules.

“Since day one the manpower remained the same but the machinery like poclain was increased every day during the drive. Initially, we started with four poclains and later on the last day there were 47, these machines helped us a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industrial Association has claimed that the demolition led to an estimated loss of ₹7,600 crore for industrialists, leaving approximately 2.5 lakh workers unemployed.

Scrap unit owners, who bore the brunt of the drive, expressed their distress over the demolitions. “Our livelihoods have been destroyed overnight. We have been running our businesses here for the last 15 years, and now we are left with nothing. The staff now don’t have work or even a place to live. All our money and savings have gone and there is no rehabilitation plan for us,” said Amjad Sayyed, a scrap unit owner from Chikhali.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, “All these structures were illegal and were demolished as per the rules. The drive was conducted in a systematic manner. The PCMC had issued notices in the first week of January, followed by continuous announcements and warnings in early February. The final oral eviction warnings were given seven days before the actual demolitions began, allowing encroachers ample time to vacate the premises.”

The anti-encroachment drive has also stirred political controversy. BJP MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, who raised the issue in the Assembly session last December, expressed mixed reaction. While he supported the removal of illegal encroachments, he criticized the action against 559 small entrepreneurs and landowners.

“We will seek compensation from the municipal administration and the state government regarding this matter,” said MLA Landge.

Despite the economic impact, several residents welcomed the move, citing environmental and health hazards caused by unauthorized structures. Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), lauded PCMC’s efforts.

“Thousands of residents living in housing societies around Kudalwadi have been complaining to the PCMC about air pollution caused by scrap shops and godowns. Besides, they also contributed to water pollution by discharging untreated wastewater and dumping waste into the Indrayani River,” said Sangale.