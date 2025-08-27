42 repeat liquor offenders jailed in preventive action ahead of Ganeshotsav

In a preventive measure ahead of Ganeshotsav, Zone 4 police on Monday detained and jailed 42 repeat offenders involved in bootlegging and liquor-related crimes under Section 93 of the Prohibition Act. Those arrested have prior records of liquor smuggling and involvement in “hathbhatti” (illicit country liquor) operations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The special operation was conducted in a single day as part of broader efforts to maintain law and order during the upcoming festival. Those arrested have prior records of liquor smuggling and involvement in “hathbhatti” (illicit country liquor) operations.

“Of the 42 individuals, 39 were involved in liquor-related offences and 3 in offences related to breach of peace. All have been jailed as a precautionary measure ahead of the festival,” said Somay Munde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4. Senior officers said the crackdown is intended to send a strong message and deter illegal activity during the festive season.

Continuous surveillance and enforcement efforts will be maintained in sensitive areas throughout Ganeshotsav to ensure public safety.