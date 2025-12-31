42 sitting, former BJP corporators likely to be dropped from list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered discontent within its ranks ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections by denying tickets to a large number of its former corporators. Although the party is yet to announce its official list of candidates, the distribution of AB forms indicates that at least 42 sitting and former corporators have been dropped. Political observers say the rebellion could dent the BJP’s prospects in several wards, especially if more disgruntled leaders follow suit and join rival parties ahead of the civic polls. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move has come as a major setback for several leaders who had represented the party in the last PMC and were expecting renomination. Many of them have openly expressed anger against the party leadership, with some choosing to rebel.

Former corporators Prakash Dhore, Dhananjay Jadhav and Amol Balwadkar have already joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit PAwar faction, signalling possible further exits.

Among those denied tickets are Aditya Malve, Deepak Pote, Madhuri Sahastrabuddhe, Jayant Bhave, Amol Balwadkar, Shankar Pawar, Dhananjay Jadhav, Prakash Dhore, Sunita Wadekar, Neelima Khade, Jyotsana Ekbote, Rajesh Yenpure, Yogesh Samel, Samrat Thorat, Rajashree Shilimkar, Manisha Ladkat, Kavita Vairage, Saraswati Shendge, Anand Rithe, Disha Mane, Rajashree Navale, Aarti Kondhre, Shraddha Prabhune, Swapnali Raikar, Archana Musale, among others.

Amol Balwadkar said he was denied a ticket despite assurances from the party. “Despite promises, the party cheated me. I will now work to ensure victory for the NCP,” he said.

A party functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The exercise was aimed at introducing new faces and claimed that such reshuffles were a routine part of organisational strategy.”