Suicide attempt foiled at Yerawada open prison in Pune, inmate hospitalised

A 43-year-old murder convict lodged at Yerawada open prison attempted suicide by self-inflicted injuries, but prompt action by vigilant prison authorities averted a major disaster. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, said police officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the inmate went to the water tank area within the premises of the open jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police officials, the inmate, who is currently serving a sentence at Yerawada open jail was battling mental health issues. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the inmate went to the water tank area within the premises of the open jail. There, he found a blade and resorted to self-harm by cutting his left hand. The severity of the injury left him in a critical condition.

Fortunately, the timely response of the police personnels deployed inside jail saved his life. As soon as they received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and promptly transferred him to a nearby hospital.

Nisha Dilipkumar Shreykar has filed a complaint on behalf of the prison department. The Yerawada police are actively investigating the matter to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details regarding the motive behind the attempted suicide are yet to be revealed.