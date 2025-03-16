Menu Explore
45 injured in bee attack at Shivneri fort

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2025 10:55 PM IST

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Shivai temple when a group of youths allegedly threw stones at a beehive, provoking the bees and triggering the attack

Over 45 persons were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them at the Shivneri fort in Pune district on Sunday, said officials.

Shivneri fort is of historical importance as it is the birthplace of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Shivneri fort is of historical importance as it is the birthplace of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (HT FILE)

Tourists along with some volunteers were at the fort in order to make preparations for the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayati to be celebrated on Monday.

Shivneri fort is of historical importance as it is the birthplace of the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Shivai temple when a group of youths allegedly threw stones at a beehive, provoking the bees and triggering the attack.

A team of forest officials and members of the Junnar rescue team were rushed to the spot and provided all necessary help.

Two people were injured seriously, and others were discharged from the hospital after the medical treatment, said officials.

