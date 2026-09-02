₹450 cr plan to boost Hinjewadi’s basic infra: Pune collector

Pune: The Pune district administration has prepared a ₹450-crore plan to improve basic infrastructure in and around Hinjewadi, focusing on last-mile road connectivity, drainage, pedestrian facilities and roads. Pune district administration has prepared ₹450-crore plan to improve basic infrastructure in and around Hinjewadi, focusing on last-mile road connectivity, drainage, pedestrian facilities and roads. (HT FILE)

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi told HT that the plan includes a robust drainage network, proper footpaths and pedestrian pathways, improved roads and stronger last-mile connectivity.

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon chair a meeting to discuss and finalise the details of the plan’s implementation,” Dudi said.

According to district administration officials, the project is likely to be implemented jointly by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The chief minister will take the final decision on the implementing agency or agencies, they said.

Basic infrastructure in and around Hinjewadi has remained in poor condition for years, drawing criticism from IT employees and residents over pothole-ridden roads, inadequate drainage and poor pedestrian facilities.

Hinjewadi houses an IT park with more than 250 companies and over 80 residential societies. The Forum for IT Employees (FITE), an organisation representing IT employees, has announced a peaceful march on September 6, to be attended by employees and local residents.

Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray have expressed support for the employees and residents.

FITE has alleged that the state government has failed to resolve persistent problems, including severe peak-hour traffic congestion, poor roads, inadequate drainage and a shortage of bus shelters.

FITE state president Pavanjit Mane said similar plans to improve Hinjewadi’s infrastructure had been announced last year but had not translated into visible improvements.

“We are not concerned about the amount of money that the state government is pumping in for infrastructure improvement. We want to see zero traffic jams, proper drainage and better roads,” Mane said.