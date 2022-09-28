Home / Cities / Pune News / 4-year-old comes under rear wheels of a truck-car driven by father, dies

Published on Sep 28, 2022

In Chakan’s Medankarwadi, a four-year-old boy lost his life after he was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck car on Tuesday

According to the police, the truck car was being driven by his father who works as a driver. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In Chakan’s Medankarwadi, a four-year-old boy lost his life after he was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck car on Tuesday.

Atul was playing outside his house when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the truck was being driven by his father who works as a driver.

On Tuesday, Indal Nishad returned home at around 12:30 pm. He was parking his truck in an open space in front of his house. When he was taking a reverse, Atul come under the tire on the left side of the rare end of the truck.

Neighbours and others immediately rushed Atul to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation officer, Santosh Supekar said, “A case of accidental death has been registered.”

