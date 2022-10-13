5 % samples in Pune are of Omicron subvariant XBB

After the surge caused by BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants of Omicron, genome sequencing of a September batch of samples from Pune have shown that at least 5% of them are of the XBB recombinant, which is another Omicron subvariant. The genome sequencing results found that about five per cent of patients have tested positive for this variant, said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing.

“Out of all the genome sequencing done in September, five per cent of patients have tested positive for XBB recombinant. There is a growth advantage to this variant, hence, we will have to monitor the Covid cases for hospital admission and oxygen demand,” he said, adding that analysis of samples collected in October was yet to be done.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 475 new Covid cases 73 were in found in Pune and one death. So far, the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. Till Thursday, there were 2,605 active cases in Maharashtra.

“Though the prevalence is less, it is a crucial one. Right now as the testing is less, the samples coming in for genome sequencing is also less. We are hoping that the samples that come in October, will give a clear picture,” said Dr Karyakarte.

“We have reached out to the patients who have tested positive so far and found that these patients have milder infections. This variant was also found in West Bengal and Odisha,” he added.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages has emerged one of the prominent strains in Singapore, where this being monitored very closely by the government.

Despite several attempts, State Health department officials were not available for a comment.