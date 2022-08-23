50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace
The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. This was done within the period of just six months after starting the pier work.
The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP). Although pier casting has been started on this metro line at various stages, work is also underway for the casting of the pilling of metro stations.
“The Pune Metro Line 3 piers have a circular shape with a diameter of 2,000 mm. These piers are being made to be fully compliant with the design parameters of the metro rail system. These piers are cast in a way to handle the traffic load of metro rail and other vehicles. The construction of Metro on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route will provide easy, fast, and cheap options for public transport,” said Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City metro rail Limited.
CM Shinde allocates ₹250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation. The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district. The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace
Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation, will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project. “We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.
PMCs anti-encroachment drive loses steam, hawkers return to footpaths
Despite getting support from citizens, media and the former mayor's organisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stopped its anti-encroachment drive all of a sudden. A trader from Sinhagad road said on condition of anonymity, “When the drive began, many traders began removing stalls which had extended across the footpaths on their own. But as the drive stopped, everyone resumed old practices.”
Property worth ₹ 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau
Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari's aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar's brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district.
2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
The elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, Mohammad Umar Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
