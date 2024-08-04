500 potholes repaired Saturday night, says Pune civic body

Following criticism from the public and instructions from the union minister of state for civil aviation and MP from Pune Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, Murlidhar Mohol, on Saturday to repair all potholes within two days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began repairing potholes the night of Saturday. According to the PMC, 500 potholes were repaired the night of Saturday with the help of 35 teams and work will continue the night of Sunday as well. Traffic police officials were also present during the work. (HT PHOTO)

PMC repaired potholes at Sinhagad Road, Solapur Road, Pune Cantonment, Lulla Nagar, Nagar Road, Baner Road, Aundh, Gaothan, Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Vishrantwadi Road, (in) Peth areas, Kharadi bypass, Jail Road and Wanwadi Road among others.

Dr Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, said, “The night of Saturday, our entire road department team carried out pothole repairs. Traffic police officials were also present during the work. We are continuing repairs on Sunday night as well. Due to continuous rain, we are facing challenges during repairs. There is a chance we may need to redo some repairs because of the rain. However, we will conduct another repair drive in a few days.”

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “There are a total 35 teams carrying out pothole repairs. We are using hot mix and cement-concrete mixture to repair the potholes. PMC commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale was also present during the repairs.”

“With help from the road maintenance van (RMV), the PMC is already carrying out pothole repairs. We intensified the drive beginning Saturday night,” Dandge said.