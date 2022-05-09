50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held

A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while he was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning.

The deceased was identified as Jalinder Dhere, a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur. The arrested was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. He was in police custody till May 12.

While Thevurkar has a sugarcane juice stall in Shirur, the deceased man used to work as a security guard at a private company. Dhere’s son, Utkarsh Dhere, works as a labourer with a local labour contractor, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Utkarsh have a criminal record of body offences.

“Thevurkar lives in a nearby village located three-four kilometres from Babhulsar. On Thursday, he was beaten up by the men of the former deputy sarpanch of his village over a financial issue between them. Thevurkar was angry about it and on a call to Utkarsh, he told him about his plans to kill the former deputy sarpanch. Utkarsh took another phone and made an audio recording of what Thevurkar said and sent it to the deputy sarpanch. Thevurkar was angry about what he had done,” said senior police inspector Bhagvant Mandage of Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

The accused man came to Dhere’s house where the now-deceased man was sleeping after a night shift. Thevurkar first attacked him and caused fatal injuries before realising that it was not Utkarsh but his father Jalinder on the bed, according to the police.

Even though Thevurkar fled from the spot, when Utkarsh returned home and found his father, he told the police that he suspected Thevurkar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ranjangaon MIDC police station.