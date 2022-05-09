50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while he was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning.
The deceased was identified as Jalinder Dhere, a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur. The arrested was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. He was in police custody till May 12.
While Thevurkar has a sugarcane juice stall in Shirur, the deceased man used to work as a security guard at a private company. Dhere’s son, Utkarsh Dhere, works as a labourer with a local labour contractor, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Utkarsh have a criminal record of body offences.
“Thevurkar lives in a nearby village located three-four kilometres from Babhulsar. On Thursday, he was beaten up by the men of the former deputy sarpanch of his village over a financial issue between them. Thevurkar was angry about it and on a call to Utkarsh, he told him about his plans to kill the former deputy sarpanch. Utkarsh took another phone and made an audio recording of what Thevurkar said and sent it to the deputy sarpanch. Thevurkar was angry about what he had done,” said senior police inspector Bhagvant Mandage of Ranjangaon MIDC police station.
The accused man came to Dhere’s house where the now-deceased man was sleeping after a night shift. Thevurkar first attacked him and caused fatal injuries before realising that it was not Utkarsh but his father Jalinder on the bed, according to the police.
Even though Thevurkar fled from the spot, when Utkarsh returned home and found his father, he told the police that he suspected Thevurkar.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ranjangaon MIDC police station.
-
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
-
Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners. Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices.
-
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
-
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
-
Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
