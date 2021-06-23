53 vax centres operational in Pune for 18-plus age group with 100 doses each

A day after state health minister Rajesh Tope announced that Maharashtra would begin free Covid-19 vaccinations of all those aged above 18 years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced plans for what is touted to be its largest vaccination drive.

The civic body announced that around 53 centres would be operational for 18-plus age group beneficiaries. Each centre will have 100 doses.

Announcing the restart of the drive, which was shut down shortly after it began in May, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The vaccination for 18-year olds will be done in a comprehensive manner. As announced by PM Modi, corona vaccination will be started in the city and the campaign will be implemented on a large scale. All the systems of PMC are ready for this.”

Mohol said that vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age is an important step for Pune. He added, “The city of Pune is at the forefront of vaccination, but the new vaccination policy will give a big boost to the fight against corona. Considering the number and prevalence of citizens above 18 years of age in the city, the corporation has planned the vaccination.”

Mohol added, “On the first day, we are vaccinating at 53 centres and 100 Covishield vaccines have been made available at each centre. At each of the centres, 70 per cent doses have been made available to the citizens who have made online appointment bookings, while 30 per cent doses have been made available for on-spot registration. Online registration will start at 8 am on Wednesday.”

While the vaccination at government centres was stopped shortly after it was started on May 1 for those aged above 18 years, private hospitals continued with the drive and have vaccinated thousands till now. “On April 26, 0.534 million people were vaccinated on the same day,” said additional chief secretary of the Health Department, Dr Pradip Vyas.

Meanwhile, the state saw more than 0.552 million citizens vaccinated on Tuesday, which is the highest so far, said Tope. Till date, more than 28.5 million people have been vaccinated. Today, 0.552 million citizens were vaccinated.